McLaurin (ankle) is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Steelers, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

McLaurin managed to practice fully Saturday so fantasy managers shouldn't have much concern regarding his status for the prime-time contest. Despite the difficult matchup, it's hard to lower McLaurin's fantasy status. The second-year wideout has commanded at least seven targets in every game this season and currently ranks fourth among wide receivers in terms of respective team target shares (27.3 percent).