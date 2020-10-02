McLaurin (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.

McLaurin was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and was held out of team drills during Friday's session. He did get in some work on a side field Friday, potentially setting up a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. With fellow Washington wideout Steven Sims (toe) already ruled out, the team may need to rely on the likes of Dontrelle Inman, Isaiah Wright, Cam Sims and Antonio Gandy-Golden to handle the WR snaps this weekend. It's a situation that could lead to more targets for TE Logan Thomas and the running backs, though fantasy points won't be plentiful if Dwayne Haskins isn't able to complete passes to move the chains.