McLaurin caught two of six targets for 14 yards in Monday's 23-17 win over the Steelers.

McLaurin had his worst game in arguably Washington's biggest win of the season. The speedster was always bound to draw considerable attention from Pittsburgh's secondary, but having posted at least 80 yards in five straight outings entering Monday, McLaurin's dud performance was still hard to foresee. As one of the league's more consistent producers through the air, McLaurin will aim to get back on track in Week 14 versus the 49ers.