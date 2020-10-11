McLaurin (thigh) brought in three of seven targets for 26 yards in the Washington Football Team's 30-10 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

McLaurin produced an atypically poor stat line, but he did check in second in targets and receiving yards on a very pedestrian day for the WFT's offense overall. The second-year speedster had very strong chemistry with the demoted Dwyane Haskins, and with Kyle Allen leaving Sunday's game late in the first half with an arm injury, he hasn't yet had much of a chance to establish much rapport with the second-year signal-caller. Coach Ron Rivera already confirmed Allen will be the starter again as soon as he's healthy, so McLaurin may have a chance to work in tandem with the latter again in Week 6 against the Giants.