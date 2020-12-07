McLaurin (ankle) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Steelers, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

McLaurin is listed as questionable, though his full practice participation Saturday was a strong sign he'd be ready for the game. He played through the same ankle injury last Thursday when he caught seven passes for 92 yards against the Cowboys, giving him a sixth straight game with five or more receptions and 74 or more yards. McLaurin played 90 percent of offensive snaps in last week's blowout win, so he should be set for a full workload Monday night.