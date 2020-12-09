McLaurin (ankle) was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
McLaurin has been dealing with an ankle injury since the week of Thanksgiving, but he's suited up in back-to-back contests on his way to a 9-106-0 line on 15 targets. However, the nadir of his season occurred this past Monday at Pittsburgh, when he was held to two catches (on six targets) for 14 yards. Assuming he can get past the health concern yet again this week, McLaurin will seek a bounce-back effort Sunday in San Francisco.
More News
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Quiet in upset victory•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Suiting up Monday•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Ready to play Monday evening•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Questionable, practices fully•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Limited by ankle issue•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Solid showing in big win•