McLaurin (ankle) reeled in seven of eight targets for 40 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-14 win over the Eagles. He finishes the regular season with 87 receptions, 1,118 yards and four touchdowns in 15 games.

McLaurin toughed it out to return quickly from a high-ankle sprain -- which typically requires 4-to-6 weeks to fully recover from -- and help Alex Smith and Co. push the 7-9 Washington Football Team into the playoffs. The talented wideout dealt with mediocre quarterback play for the entirety of the season, as an aging Alex Smith, whose leg is literally being held together by bolts and screws, was the team's best option under center. The fact that he managed to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark is a testament to the wideout's talent. Washington may be able to scratch out another year with Smith managing games, but Dwayne Haskins is clearly a bust, so an upgrade at the position would benefit the team and McLaurin's fantasy stock immensely if and when that happens. For now, he will try and help upset Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday in the first round of the playoffs.