McLaurin caught seven of 11 targets for 90 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 25-3 win over the Cowboys.

McLaurin was limited mostly to short gains and did the majority of his damage on a 52-yard touchdown grab in the second quarter. The deep shot resulted in his longest gain of the season and got him into the end zone for the first time since Week 2. McLaurin is quietly on pace for over 1,300 yards for the season and will look to build off this strong effort in next Sunday's divisional matchup with the Giants.