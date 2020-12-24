McLaurin (ankle) missed Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

With back-to-back absences under his belt, McLaurin is trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's contest against the Panthers. Having said that, Washington may be giving the wide receiver a respite from the ankle issue that's plagued him since late November. Still, McLaurin's status will be one to watch in the coming days to get a sense of the Football Team's receiving corps this weekend.

