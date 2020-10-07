McLaurin (thigh) is not practicing Wednesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
McLaurin also missed practice due to his thigh injury leading up to Week 4's loss to Baltimore, but he played 90 percent of snaps during the contest and finished with an outstanding 10-118-0 receiving line on 14 targets. Garafolo notes that Washington is optimistic that McLaurin will be able to manage a similar feat and suit up versus the Rams on Sunday.
