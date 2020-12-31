McLaurin (ankle) was a non-participant at Thursday's practice, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
According to John Keim of ESPN.com, McLaurin worked out on the side Thursday, which was more activity than running back Antonio Gibson managed on his turf toe injury. Still, Gibson's situation is one of managing his health concern, while McLaurin is working his way back from a high-ankle sprain, which typically sidelines a player for multiple weeks. McLaurin has missed just one game as a result of the issue, and his lack of reps so far this week isn't a great sign that he'll be available Sunday at Philadelphia, either.
More News
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Works with rehab group at practice•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: No practice activity Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Gets in some work Wednesday•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Dealing with high-ankle sprain•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Taking seat Week 16•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Unlikely to play Sunday•