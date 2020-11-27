McLaurin caught seven of nine targets for 92 yards in Thursday's 41-16 win over the Cowboys.

He led Washington in catches, receiving yards and targets, and in fact Alex Smith only targeted the rest of the team's wide receiver corps twice all game. McLaurin is closing in on his first career 1,000-yard campaign and has topped 80 yards with at least five catches in five straight games, but both streaks could be in jeopardy in Week 13's road tilt with the undefeated Steelers.