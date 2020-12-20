McLaurin brought in seven of 12 targets for 77 yards in Washington's 20-15 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

McLaurin checked in second to Logan Thomas in targets on the afternoon, but he was the subject of plenty of Dwayne Haskins' attention in the latter's return to the starting quarterback job. McLaurin's yardage total was also behind only that of Thomas', and the elevated production was a welcome sight for fantasy managers after the second-year wideout had produced a paltry 4-38 line over the previous pair of contests. McLaurin will look to continue his upward trajectory whether it's Haskins or Alex Smith (calf) under center in a Week 16 matchup against the Panthers.