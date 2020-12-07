McLaurin (ankle) is listed as active Monday in Pittsburgh, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
As Washington begins the stretch run of the campaign, McLaurin has an ankle injury in tow. While he managed a full session on the final practice report for a second consecutive week, he received a 'questionable' tag from the Football Team. Now officially cleared to suit up, McLaurin will face a Steelers defense that has surrendered 8.3 yards per target and the seventh-most touchdowns (14) to wide receivers this season.
