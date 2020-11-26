McLaurin (ankle) is active for Thursday's game at Dallas, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
McLaurin progressed from non-participant Monday to all activity Wednesday, but Washington still attached a 'questionable' tag to his name for this Week 12 divisional matchup. With his status clarified, he'll take on a Cowboys defense that has given up the most touchdowns (20) and fifth-most yards per target (9.2) to wide receivers this season.
