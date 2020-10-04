McLaurin (thigh) is active for the Week 4 matchup against Baltimore.

McLaurin missed practice Friday, which led to some questions about his status, but reports from Saturday night seemed to spark optimism. It appears he's since gone through pre-game warmups without major issue and is ready to take the field, though the matchup leaves a lot to be desired. While Baltimore sits in the middle of the pack in terms of fantasy points allowed to opposing wideouts -- due largely to last week's meltdown against the Chiefs -- it's still a secondary anchored by Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters at the cornerback spots. The unit has given up just two touchdowns to opposing wide receivers all season, though McLaurin will still be given every opportunity as the clear No. 1 option in the passing game, especially with Steven Sims (toe) having been ruled out Friday.