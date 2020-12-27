McLaurin (ankle) is inactive for Sunday's contest against the Panthers, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Washington will be without its top wide receiver for the first time this season due to the ankle issue that has hindered McLaurin since late November. He averages 9.5 targets per game, which now will filter down to the likes of Logan Thomas, J.D. McKissic and Cam Sims.
