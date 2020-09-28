McLaurin recorded four receptions on eight targets for 83 yards in Week 3 against Cleveland.

McLaurin showed off his big-play ability, racking up receptions of 33, 21, 15 and 14 yards. He's also shown the ability to accrue plenty of volume as well, seeing no fewer than seven targets in any of Washington's three contests this season. Despite a largely inefficient offense, McLaurin has shown the ability to excel as Dwayne Haskins' top target. However, he'll face a stiff test in Week 4 as Washington takes on Baltimore.