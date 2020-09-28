McLaurin recorded four receptions on eight targets for 83 yards in Week 3 against Cleveland.
McLaurin showed off his big-play ability, racking up receptions of 33, 21, 15 and 14 yards. He's also shown the ability to accrue plenty of volume as well, seeing no fewer than seven targets in any of Washington's three contests this season. Despite a largely inefficient offense, McLaurin has shown the ability to excel as Dwayne Haskins' top target. However, he'll face a stiff test in Week 4 as Washington takes on Baltimore.
More News
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Big day in loss to Cards•
-
Football Team's Terry McLaurin: Makes five receptions vs. Eagles•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Practicing with Haskins•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Out for Week 17•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Not practicing Friday•
-
Redskins' Terry McLaurin: Fails to practice Thursday•