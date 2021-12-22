McLaurin brought in two of four targets for 51 yards in Washington's 27-17 loss to the Eagles on Tuesday night.

McLaurin's receiving yardage tally, modest as it was, paced Washington on the night, although nearly all of it came on a 46-yard grab. The speedster's fantasy outlook was naturally dampened by the fact the Football Team was forced to go with Garrett Gilbert at quarterback in the absence of both Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen due to COVID-19 protocols. McLaurin's 51 yards also represent his high-water mark over the last four games, sending him into a Week 16 road matchup against the Cowboys in a near-month-long funk.