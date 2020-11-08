McLaurin corralled seven of eight targets for 115 receiving yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Giants.

McLaurin concluded the NFC East battle as the game's leading receiver, though J.D. McKissic outpaced him in targets by six. The Ohio State product has been incredibly reliable in fantasy despite inconsistent quarterback play, as McLaurin has exceeded 60 receiving yards in seven of his eight outings this season. Volume has also remained steady, with McLaurin attracting at least seven targets in every one of his appearances thus far in 2020. Washington faces a Detroit defense in Week 10 that allowed multiple receptions to five different receivers Sunday in a loss to Minnesota, surrendering a total of 220 passing yards and three TDs through the air.