McLaurin recently worked with former Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin to improve his releases off the line of scrimmage, independent NFL journalist Mark Bullock reports.

Baldwin made a living with toughness, technique and reliable hands, while McLaurin is far more physically gifted, having run a 4.35-second 40-yard dash at 6-2, 208 pounds. The third-year pro has also proven himself a quick learner in the NFL, with rapid improvement on short and intermediate routes allowing him to put up 1,118 receiving yards in 15 games last season despite playing in an offense with minimal downfield component. The hope in Washington is that veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick can help create a more balanced passing game, which would give McLaurin a shot to mesh his big-play ability from 2019 (15.8 YPR, 7 TDs in 14 games) with his big-time volume from 2020 (8.9 targets, 5.8 catches per week). There is a bit more competition for targets this year, with Washington adding Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries and third-round pick Dyami Brown in the offseason.