McLaurin (ankle), who is listed as doubtful, isn't expected to play Sunday versus Carolina, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 24-year-old was labeled doubtful when Washington released its injury report Friday, and it appears his outlook hasn't improved halfway through the weekend. Running back Antonio Gibson (toe) is likely to suit up despite being considered questionable, and quarterback Alex Smith (calf) is also listed as questionable for the Football Team. Cam Sims, Logan Thomas and J.D. McKissic are poised for an increased roles in the passing game with McLaurin not expected to play Sunday.
