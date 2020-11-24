McLaurin (ankle) was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice, Kyle Stackpole of Washington's official site reports.
After going down as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, McLaurin was able to take his activity up a notch Tuesday. Washington hasn't yet suggested that McLaurin's ankle injury is anything overly worrisome, so the expectation is that he'll be ready to serve as the Football Team's top option in the passing game Thursday in Dallas.
