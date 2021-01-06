McLaurin (ankle) took part in the team stretch before going to a side field during Wednesday's practice, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

McLaurin didn't practice at all last week while managing a high-ankle sprain, but he still suited up in the regular-season finale, logging 81 percent of the offensive snaps en route to seven catches (on eight targets) for 40 yards and one touchdown Sunday against the Eagles. He was a non-participant Tuesday, and if his activity level Wednesday is any indication he seems poised to do the same for a second straight session.