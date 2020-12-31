McLaurin (ankle) was working off to the side with trainers during Thursday's practice, signaling that he'll go down as a non-participant on Washington's official report, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.

Though head coach Ron Rivera hasn't closed the door on McLaurin suiting up Sunday against the Eagles, the wideout is probably closer to doubtful than questionable for the contest at this point after he was unable to practice with the main group Wednesday and Thursday while managing the high-ankle sprain. If McLaurin's ankle responds well to rehab work Thursday, he could be cleared to get in some practice reps Friday, but at the very least, he'll carry an injury designation into the regular-season finale. Cam Sims, Steven Sims and Antonio Gandy-Golden would likely serve as Washington's starting receivers this weekend if McLaurin misses a second straight contest.