Moss "got an earful" from tight ends coach Pete Hoener at Wednesday's practice, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The undrafted rookie out of LSU hasn't necessarily made the best first impression, but he's at least been healthy enough to practice after having foot surgery during the offseason. Moss has been one of the more frequently discussed UDFAs among fantasy players, with his landing spot in Washington putting him on arguably the weakest TE depth chart in the league. Even so, he's likely headed for the practice squad or a healthy scratch come Week 1.