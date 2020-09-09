Davis is "a bit banged up" according to defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio, Ben Standing of The Athletic reports.

It's difficult to assess the severity of the injury, especially when you're looking at a 37-year-old veteran leader at linebacker like Davis, but Wednesday's practice report should paint a much clearer picture about what's going on. Regardless, Davis isn't expected to see a full snap count with his new team, but instead take on a more rotational role behind third-year pro Shaun Dion Hamilton.