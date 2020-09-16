site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Back to full practice
Davis (calf) practiced in full Wednesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Davis didn't dress against the Eagles in Week 1, but he's healthy and practicing fully heading into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals.
