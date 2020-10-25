Davis (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Cowboys, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
For a second straight game, Davis will serve as a healthy scratch. Kevin Pierre-Louis will continue starting at weak-side linebacker while Cole Holcomb will operate as the strong-side linebacker during Sunday's divisional tilt.
More News
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Over illness•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Ready to rock•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Status uncertain for Sunday•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Back to full practice•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Ruled out against Eagles•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Non-participant Thursday•