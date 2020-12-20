Davis will assume a starting role at strongside linebacker for Sunday's matchup against Seattle, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Davis will take over for Cole Holcomb at the position for Week 15, as Holcomb was ruled out of the contest due to a concussion. Davis has been a healthy scratch this season, so the veteran will take on a huge opportunity as the team battles for the division crown. Davis has just five solo tackles and a pass breakup across six games this season.