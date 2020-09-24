Davis (illness) practiced in full Thursday, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Davis was held out of Wednesday's practice due to an illness, but it looks like he's now back to full health. The veteran looks set to handle his usual depth role against the Browns on Sunday.
More News
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Ready to rock•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Status uncertain for Sunday•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Back to full practice•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Ruled out against Eagles•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Non-participant Thursday•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: A bit banged up•