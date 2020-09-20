Davis (calf) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Rhiannon Walker of The Athletic reports.
Davis was listed as questionable coming into the contest despite being a full participant throughout practice this week. Now healthy, he'll add some much needed depth at linebacker for Sunday's contest.
