Davis (calf) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Davis was a full participant in practice all week, so there shouldn't be much concern about his ability to make his season debut Sunday. If he indeed suits up, Davis will add veteran depth behind Shaun Dion Hamilton.
More News
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Back to full practice•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Ruled out against Eagles•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Non-participant Thursday•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: A bit banged up•
-
Redskins' Thomas Davis: Reunites with Rivera•
-
Thomas Davis: Let go by Los Angeles•