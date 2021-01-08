Davis (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday night's wild-card game against the Buccaneers.

Davis' knee issue forced him to miss a Week 16 matchup against his former team of 13 years in the Panthers, and subsequently, he sat out Washington's regular-season finale versus Philadelphia. Now confirmed unavailable for a third consecutive game, Davis will be sidelined for his 10th contest of the season. A calf injury held the veteran out of the lineup for Weeks 1 and 2, and he's been a healthy scratch on other occasions this year.