Davis (knee) announced via his personal Instagram account that he'll retire following the 2020 season.
In the message, Davis indicated that he'll return to the lineup for the season finale against Philadelphia after missing last week's loss to the Panthers, who selected him in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft. Washington is in control of its own playoff destiny, so Sunday's game will be Davis' last time on the field if the Football Team doesn't win.
More News
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Won't play Sunday•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Increased role on tap•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Healthy scratch Sunday•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Over illness•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Ready to rock•
-
Football Team's Thomas Davis: Status uncertain for Sunday•