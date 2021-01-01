Davis (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, John Keim of ESPN.com reports.
Davis originally expected to return in Week 17 after missing last week's loss to the Panthers, but he'll remain sidelined with retirement looming if Washington is to lose.
