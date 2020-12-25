Davis (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against Carolina, John Keim of ESPN.comreports.
Davis was unable to practice at all this week, leading to Sunday's absence. Cole Holcomb should resume starting duty at strongside linebacker as long as he's able to clear league concussion protocol in time to suit up.
