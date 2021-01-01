Settle (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
The 2018 fifth-round draft choice has been a constant presence for Washington over his three pro campaigns, missing just one of a possible 47 regular-season contests. Settle has emerged as a pass-rusher this season, garnering five sacks and seven QB hits over a workload of 22.4 defensive snaps per game (with one start). Given his full workload Thursday, Settle's chances of suiting up Sunday night against the Eagles are looking strong.