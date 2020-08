Coach Ron Rivera said Quinn has been impressive in training camp, though he was mentioned as being in the team's second tier of receivers, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Terry McLaurin, Steven Sims and Dontrelle Inman have seen most of the first-team work, while Quinn has taken most of his snaps as the slot man with the second unit. The team may still have a depth role available for Quinn, but he's facing an uphill battle to unseat Sims for regular work.