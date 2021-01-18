Apke started seven of 16 games during the 2020 season, recording 35 tackles (25 solo) and two pass defenses.

Apke was a starter for Weeks 1-5 and 11-12, averaging 59 defensive snaps and 4.3 tackles in those games. Apart from those seven starts, he played just 28 defensive snaps, primarily focusing on special teams while rookie seventh-round pick Kamren Curl emerged as a reliable starter on defense. Given that Landon Collins (Achilles), Deshazor Everett (pectoral) and Jeremy Reaves also made starts at safety, Apke could be on the roster bubble heading into 2021, the final season of his rookie contract. To this point in his career, the 2018 fourth-round pick hasn't shown coverage skills to match his 4.34 speed.