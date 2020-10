Apke will serve as a backup to Deshazor Everett during Sunday's matchup against the Giants, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Apke was replaced by Everett during the Week 5 loss to the Rams, and he'll remain in a reserve role while Everett takes over at free safety. Apke was a decent IDP contributor before, but his fantasy value is negligible unless he takes over as a starter again.