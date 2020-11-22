Apke will start at free safety Sunday against the Bengals, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
Deshazor Everett (ankle) is unavailable Sunday, so Apke will receive the start in his place. The 25-year-old started the first five games of the season and totaled 24 tackles (18 solo) and two passes defensed.
