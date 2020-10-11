Schweitzer (elbow) is active for Sunday's game versus the Rams.
Schweitzer is good to go and expected to start at right guard. He'll have a tough assignment against All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald.
More News
-
Football Team's Wes Schweitzer: Questionable for Week 5•
-
Falcons' Wes Schweitzer: Heading to Washington•
-
Falcons' Wes Schweitzer: Set to hit free agency•
-
Falcons' Wes Schweitzer: Forced to leave game•
-
Falcons' Wes Schweitzer: Could start again Week 14•
-
Falcons' Wes Schweitzer: Sheds injury tag•