The Football Team selected Bradley-King in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 240th overall.

Bradley-King was a graduate transfer to Baylor his redshirt senior year, leading the team in sacks (3.5) across eight starts. The 23-year-old can provide some positional flexibility along the defensive line, but he lacks the type of speed (4.75 40-yard dash) and size (252 pounds) to be a dominant pass-rushing option.