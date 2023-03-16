The Chargers didn't extend Merrill (undisclosed) a qualifying offer or contract tender as a restricted free agent Wednesday, so he's officially an unrestricted free agent, per the NFL's transaction log.

Merrill joined the Chargers as a 2021 unrestricted free agent out of Arkansas State, recording four tackles across four appearances in his rookie season. The 6-foot defensive tackle was then waived by the team with an undisclosed injury during the preseason, and he wound up sidelined for the entirety of the 2022 campaign after reverting to IR in mid-August. Merrill will now look to land a new contract heading into the 2023 campaign.