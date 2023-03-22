Moreau announced Wednesday via his personal Twitter account that he's "stepping away from football at this time" following a recent cancer diagnosis.
Moreau noted that when he recently underwent a routine physical with the Saints, the team discovered that the free agent tight end has Hodgkin's Lymphoma. He'll now focus on treatment of the disease, with no timetable for when he may be healthy enough to play again, if at all.
