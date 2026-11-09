The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, and here are four trades I'd like to see happen that could impact Fantasy Football rosters. Let's hope a change of scenery could open up production for players who can help us for the rest of the season and into the Fantasy playoffs.

As of Monday afternoon, we've had two offensive skill players dealt with Jacoby Brissett (Arizona to Baltimore) and Marvin Harrison Jr. (Arizona to Houston). A handful of defensive players have already been dealt, including Jeffery Simmons (Tennessee to Chicago), DeForest Buckner (Indianapolis to San Francisco), Joey Porter Jr. (Pittsburgh to Dallas) and Jessie Bates III (Atlanta to Jacksonville).

What will happen prior to Tuesday's deadline? I can't wait to see, and it could make for a fun week on the waiver wire as well. For now, let's make some fake trades.

1. RB Jonathan Taylor to the Packers

The Colts aren't going to give Taylor away, and the Packers need running back help with Josh Jacobs (finger) now expected to miss three weeks. It could get messy once Jacobs is healthy, but acquiring Taylor would signal that Green Bay plans to use him as a workhorse. The Packers' offensive line hasn't been ideal, but Taylor's presence could certainly improve things in Green Bay. It would also be a fun story to see Taylor play for the Packers since he played collegiately at Wisconsin. Taylor would remain a No. 1 Fantasy running back in Green Bay, and this trade would allow the Colts to use Seth McGowan as a starter, giving him value as a low-end No. 2 running back or flex in all formats.

2. QB Kirk Cousins to the Vikings

Cousins has been great with the Raiders, scoring at least 22.5 Fantasy points in six of nine games, and I'd love to see him reunited with the Vikings. He had an excellent run in Minnesota from 2018-23, averaging at least 20.6 Fantasy points in five of six seasons, and he would do great being back with Kevin O'Connell. This trade would rejuvenate Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson, and Cousins would remain a low-end No. 1 Fantasy quarterback. It would also allow the Raiders to start Fernando Mendoza, and we're all excited to see Mendoza play.

3. WR Josh Downs to the 49ers

The 49ers might be desperate enough for receiver help that they trade for Downs and Keenan Allen from the Colts. Mike Evans (Achilles), Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Christian Kirk (knee), and De'Zhaun Stribling (ankle) are all injured, and San Francisco could use a playmaker like Downs. He scored at least 12.7 PPR points in two of his first three games and has been a disaster since, with one game over 8.7 PPR points in his past six outings. But with the 49ers, Downs could emerge as a No. 2 Fantasy receiver in all leagues, especially if Evans and Samuel remain out.

4. WR Brian Thomas Jr. to the Chiefs

Thomas needs to leave Jacksonville, and any opportunity would be a good chance for him to resurrect his career in Fantasy and reality. He's averaging just 4.2 PPR points per game in 2026, which is a far cry from his rookie campaign when he was a star at 16.7 PPR points per game. The Chiefs won't feature Thomas, but I'm not sure any team will at this point. That said, with Tyquan Thornton (ankle) on IR and now Xavier Worthy (hamstring), the Chiefs need playmakers in the passing game. Patrick Mahomes would benefit greatly with Thomas as a downfield threat, and he could regain value as a starter in three-receiver leagues by going to Kansas City.