In every draft class, there's usually at least one player in each skill position on offense who is capable of making plays in ways that are not consistent with their listed position. Identifying players that can contribute to their team's offense at various positions not only enhances the creativity of an offense but also the scoring potential of your Fantasy roster.

A versatile player gives an offense two players in one and allows for an offense to be multiple. The word multiple means that a team can get to multiple plays and formations without substitution or changing personnel. The most successful NFL offenses feature players who can be described as movable chess pieces. They're often highly coveted because of their ability to generate mismatches, which opens up a team's playbook immensely.

Four players in the 2025 NFL Draft may not have been early-round picks, but their talent and versatility could make them key contributors to both their teams and your Fantasy roster. Without further ado, here's a look at four rookies who could carve out a major role for themselves in Year 1.

Milroe was selected with the No. 92 overall pick by the Seattle Seahawks, and while he's largely thought of as a developmental player, he could very well contribute this season. He currently sits behind Sam Darnold on the depth chart, but it's only a matter of time before the 12s begin clamoring for their third-round draft pick. Even with Darnold on the field, Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak will surely have a few plays in goal goal-line situation for Milroe.

Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is well adept at adjusting to his players' skill set. Keep in mind, he was the offensive coordinator for the Saints just last season and called plays in an offense that featured Taysom Hill. Prior to tearing his ACL, Hill posted 278 yards and six touchdowns on the ground on 39 carries. Much like Hill did in goal-line situations last season, look for the Seahawks to involve Milroe in a ton of Gun Runs from the QB position. Given his 4.4 speed in the 40-yard dash, it's going to be tough for teams to match his athleticism on the goal line. Once teams decide to load up against the run, a pop pass will likely be installed as a counter. Though the Seahawks are focused on developing Milroe as a quarterback, don't discount what a Tebow role for Milroe could mean for your Fantasy roster.

Brashard Smith was taken with the 228th overall pick, but if he was going to be afforded the opportunity to showcase the breadth of his entire skill set, Kansas City is the perfect place for him. Though he wasn't a high-round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, he has the potential to contribute as a rookie. What's unique about Smith is that he served as a receiver during his first three years at the University of Miami. He didn't make the switch to running back until last season at SMU. Smith rushed for 1,332 yards and 14 touchdowns and added another 327 yards and four touchdowns as a receiver.

According to multiple reports, Smith was a standout during Chiefs minicamp and showcased his versatility on several occasions. The Chiefs have not had a back on their roster as versatile as Smith since Jerick McKinnon, and Smith has the perfect skill set to fulfill that role. Though Isiah Pacheco is clearly the Chiefs RB1, Smith has the type of versatility that could allow him to be on the field at the same time as Pacheco. Smith is also capable of contributing as a returner on special teams, which also adds to his value. Smith will need to continue to work on being more deceptive and not just aiming for the outside as a runner, but despite this flaw, he remains a versatile threat who could be a matchup nightmare for defenses.

By no means is Savion Williams the best player to come out of the 2025 NFL Draft, but he is my absolute favorite prospect. He may be the best combination of size, speed, and versatility we've seen in the last 10 years. At 6-foot-4, 222 pounds, Williams ran a 4.48 40-yard dash and plays with the agility of a 5-foot-10 receiver. During his time at TCU, the former high school quarterback lined up as a wildcat QB as well as running back and looked ultra explosive at each spot. In his final season at TCU, he caught 60 passes for 611 yards and six touchdowns and ran the ball 51 times for 322 yards and another six touchdowns.

The Packers are deep at wide receiver, and Williams will likely concede targets to several veterans and fellow draftee Matthew Golden. However, it's clear that talent like his does not grow on trees, and it's likely he finds his way onto the field sooner rather than later. Williams will need to continue refining his route running and selling his routes better than he did at TCU. He'll also benefit from eliminating focus drops, which entails working on looking the ball in all the way through the tuck. If he can improve upon these items and has a stellar preseason, the Packers are going to have a very difficult time keeping him on the sideline.

The fact that Fannin is more H-Back than tight end is exactly what will enable him to be on the field at the same time as David Njoku. In his final season at Bowling Green, Fannin set the FBS single-season record for the most receptions (117) and most receiving yards (1,555) by a tight end. He also led all FBS tight ends in broken tackles with 34. His ability after the catch is what is most intriguing, and that's exactly why Bowling Green's coaching staff occasionally got him the ball on end-arounds, shovel passes, and handoffs. After Jerry Jeudy, the Cleveland Browns don't have a great deal of talent on the flanks.

The Browns would be wise to use 12 personnel (one running back and two tight ends) to get another capable pass-catcher on the field. In the passing game, Fanning gives the Browns a player who consistently gets open and knows how to settle into zones. In the run game, he's a much better blocker than given credit for, and he can also give the Browns a carry or two out of the backfield as a "tendency-breaker." Though he's not expected to contribute right away, I wouldn't be shocked to see the Browns explore his entire skill set as a result of their lack of weaponry on the outside.