Francis Owusu: Reaches injury settlement with Dolphins
Owusu (undisclosed) agreed to an injury settlement with the Dolphins.
Owusu found himself on injured reserve after suffering an undisclosed injury this week. However, by reaching an injury settlement, he's been freed from IR and is now eligible to sign elsewhere.
