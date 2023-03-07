Clark was released by Kansas City on Tuesday, Matt McMullen of the team's official site reports.
Clark was expected to be released after the two sides were unable to come to terms on a reworked deal, but now it's official. This move will save the defending Super Bowl champions $21 million in cap space and will send the 2015 second-round pick to the open market. While the 29-year-old is not as productive as he once was, Clark can still be a solid contributor.
